Vice President Pence Coming to Des Moines for Thursday Campaign Rally

DES MOINES, Iowa – Ahead of the November 3rd election, Vice President Mike Pence will return to Iowa for a campaign event.

President Trump’s running mate will be in Des Moines on Thursday for a Make America Great Again! Victory Rally. It’s being held at the Des Moines International Airport at 1:30 p.m. Tickets to the event can be secured here.

This campaign stop will mark Pence’s sixth trip to Iowa in 2020.

He was last in Iowa on October 1st, when he spoke at an event held by conservative Christian group The Family Leader.