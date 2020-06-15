Unprecedented 2020 Legislative Session Comes to a Close

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2020 Iowa Legislature ended Sunday afternoon, abridged by the coronavirus pandemic and overshadowed by two straight weeks of protests over racial injustice.

House and Senate leaders spoke to the oddity of the times in their closing remarks.

“At the end of a year that has led down a path no one could have predicted, we should ask ourselves, did we do right by Iowans in these unprecedented times?” House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, asked colleagues in his closing speech.

Lawmakers gaveled out around 1:30 p.m. after a marathon weekend session of late nights and early mornings of partisan debate that persisted even after moments of unity between Republicans and Democrats.

Prichard referenced a bipartisan police reform bill that was introduced in direct response to national outcry over death of George Floyd, which sparked demands from protestors to overhaul current policing policies and address systemic racism.

“The bill we passed was long overdue,” he said. “…Some have expressed surprise that the leaders of both parties co-sponsored a bill, but it should surprise no one. We all support justice and we should all strive for it. It should not be so rare that we do work together.”

However, additional calls from protestors and community leaders to restore voting rights for felons were ignored by the Senate. For a second consecutive year, Senate Republicans did not debate a constitutional amendment backed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, that would automatically restore voting rights for felons upon discharge of sentence.

In a statement, Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said “Over the last couple days it appeared the governor intended to sign an executive order regarding felon voting rights. It was the opinion of a number of my colleagues that an executive order eliminated the need for a constitutional amendment.”

Additionally, House Republicans on Saturday added a last-minute amendment to an unrelated bill that will require a 24-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion, which quickly passed — frustrating Democrats.

Another move by Republicans angered Democrats on Sunday, after the House added an amendment to a budget bill, that would deny county voting officials the ability to use a voter database to confirm missing or incorrect information on absentee ballot requests.

Democrats said it is an attempt at suppressing votes.

“This is a sad day. Our right to vote is so precious,” Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said. “We do not have voter fraud in this state. We do have a problem with getting people to the polls.”

Chairman of the House Appropriations committee, Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, fiercely defended the measure. He said it will help “ensure a person who applies for an absentee ballot is the one who casts the absentee ballot.”

Republicans also passed a measure giving lawmakers the ability to shoot down the secretary of state, if he or she decides to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters. That is what Republican Sec. of State Paul Pate did for the June primary in response to the coronavirus — a primary election that saw record turnout for Iowa.

Among other bills sent to the governor are measures that would: hold most of the state budget at current spending levels; increase penalties in certain animal abuse cases; revise criminal surcharges and court fees; provide $2 million to clear a backlog of unprocessed rape kit cases, and; ensure broad immunity to businesses from lawsuits by those who are sickened by coronavirus at the business.