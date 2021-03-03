Unofficial Results from Tuesday’s Special Elections

IOWA — Unofficial results are in from special elections held across the state Tuesday.

Ankeny residents overwhelmingly approved plans of how to spend the one-cent sales tax on education with an 88.3% majority.

Voters in Johnston approved two things. One is the one-cent sales tax for the use of the school district and other is the infrastructure levy that contributes part of the property tax to the schools. Both measures passed with more than 80% approval by voters.

A new fire station won’t be built in Mitchellville. The city needed 60-percent of votes to move forward but only 42.49% of voters approved the measure.

Pam Pepper has been chosen to be Indianola’s mayor until the November election. Unofficial results show that Pepper beat out Stephanie Erickson by just 8 votes. Pepper has been serving as mayor after appointed by the city council when former mayor Kelly Shaw resigned in September.

Some school districts, like Marshalltown, voted to raise the property tax levy to make up a budget shortfall as a result of the state funding package.

Check out the unofficial results for special elections in several counties below:

