Unanimous Vote by Iowa House to Pass Constitutional Amendment Restoring Felons’ Voting Rights

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House unanimously passed a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would restore voting rights to felons Wednesday.

This has been a priority for Governor Kim Reynolds since 2019. The House passed bills like this in the past two years but both have failed in the Senate.

Last August, Governor Reynolds signed an executive order restoring voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.

To add this amendment, it must pass both chambers this legislative session and the next before it would be placed on the ballot and voted on by Iowans.

