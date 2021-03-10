U.S. House Committee Examining Rita Hart’s Petition Over Iowa’s 2nd District Results

WASHINGTON D.C. — The closest race for a federal seat in the last election will be talked about in a U.S. House committee Wednesday.
In Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Rita Hart lost to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by just six votes after several recounts.
Hart filed a petition with the U.S. House instead of the Iowa court system, saying 22 ballots were not counted.
Miller-Meeks was certified the winner by the state and seated provisionally in January. She has filed a petition of her own to have Hart’s petition dismissed.
Wednesday, the committee will decide whether or not to put off Miller-Meeks’s petition until it has time to consider Hart’s.