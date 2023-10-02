OTTUMWA, Iowa — The 45th President of the United States continued his campaigning in Iowa on Sunday.

Former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Bridge View Center at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. His supporters eagerly lined up outside of the venue, with some saying they had been there since 4 a.m.

Trump headlined the Iowa Commit to Caucus event at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. It’s his first time back in the state since the last GOP primary debate.

The former president took shots at opponents Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley during his speech and also called the stop-gap agreement to prevent the shutdown of the federal government “saving the Democrats.”

“Probably one of the worst Republicans in history, Mitch McConnell, okay, he did it again. He came out and he saved it. Did you see that? They came out and they save the Democrats yet again. They keep saving the Democrats. But eventually that ends,” said Trump.

Trump is holding more events in Iowa later this week.