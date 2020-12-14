Troy Price: Report Blaming DNC for Iowa Caucus Debacle is ‘Fair’ and ‘Accurate’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Troy Price resigned as Iowa’s Democratic Party chair one week after overseeing the chaotic 2020 Iowa caucuses; now, a newly released audit suggests he was not entirely to blame.

“This was the last piece that was kind of hanging from my tenure there from caucus night,” Price said about the report. “I’m glad it’s out there. I’m glad people are going to have a better understanding of exactly what happened.”

The findings, released on Saturday, blame the national Democratic Party’s involvement in the Iowa caucuses for problems that delayed the results from caucus night. The report commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party criticized the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) role in delaying development of the mobile phone app used to collect data from caucus sites, and that the DNC demanded a last-minute data conversion tool that failed on caucus night. However, it also said the Iowa Democratic Party could have done more to strengthen the backup phone system for collecting results, which got overwhelmed on caucus night after app issues.

“When the DNC’s database conversion tool failed to work correctly, it caused the DNC to wrongly stop the IDP from reporting its results, and the IDP’s entire planned reporting process was thrown into disarray. The DNC’s interjection was the catalyst for the resulting chaos in the boiler room and in the IDP’s attempts to manually collect and confirm caucus results by hand. If the DNC had not interjected itself into the results reporting process based on its erroneous data conversion, caucus night could conceivably have proceeded according to the IDP’s initial plan.” INTERNAL REVIEW REPORT FOR THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY 2020 IOWA CAUCUSES

Price said he was not aware of a coding error in the app that night, which triggered the DNC to demand the state party stop reporting results through the app.

“I wish I would have known that at the time. Had I known that, we may have made different decisions on caucus night and been able to push out some of the results earlier,” Price said. “But you know, hindsight is always 20/20.”

While he acknowledges his share of responsibility, Price said the state party needed more time to develop, test, troubleshoot and train volunteers with the app. It is time that was lost after the DNC repeatedly changed rules and “aggressively interjected itself in all of the IDP’s technology endeavors,” according to the report.

“We needed more time. We needed help early on, we asked for their help in February of 2019. Had we gotten that … I think that we would have been able to mitigate a lot of the challenges that we saw on caucus day,” Price said.

Price also said in August of 2019 when the DNC called off plans for the IDP to offer virtual caucuses, it left the state party scrambling to come up with a backup plan and not enough time or help to execute it.

“There has to be that flexibility and that willingness to work across the state parties and with the national party, to be able to put the pieces in place to run a successful caucus,” he said.

The report notes that the DNC “has certainly taken the position that there should no longer be caucuses in any state,” but Price said he does not think what when wrong that night was intentional sabotage.

“I don’t believe that there was any sort of nefarious action — that this was some sort of grand scheme or grand bargain. I don’t believe that at all,” he said.

The report makes several recommendations to resolve these issues in the coming caucuses. But whether or not Iowa will maintain its coveted first-in-the-nation status for the primary elections is still in limbo.

Veteran journalist and Iowa Press host David Yepsen argues that it will be a tough fight for Democrats to prove they are worthy of hosting the first election in choosing their party’s presidential nominee, especially after Iowa swung hard for Republicans in the 2020 general election.

“Republicans are going to have a caucus. The two parties historically, in Iowa, have worked together to pull off these events on the same night,” Yepsen said. “But the fact is, the DNC will be deciding the rules for the Democrats — and the Republicans’ rules are already set, and their attitude is ‘game on.'”