Time Change: Governor’s Annual Condition of State Address Switches to Evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will break tradition and deliver the annual Condition of the State Address on the Tuesday evening following next Monday’s start to the new legislative session. Governors typically deliver the address on the Tuesday morning after the legislature resumes its annual gathering on Monday morning.

The evening speech gives Iowans who work or go to school during the day a chance to watch her remarks live.

A news release Monday from the governor’s office stated the governor will give the address at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the Iowa House chambers. Governors use the yearly speech to lay out their philosophical and budgetary vision for the state.

Here is Governor Reynolds’ 2019 speech.

The governor has used the concept of an evening speech recently. On Nov. 16, the governor announced new restrictions following the rapid rise of COVID-19 suffering in the state. She required masks for Iowans over the age of two in indoor public settings when social distancing wasn’t possible and also limited the size of indoor of outdoor gatherings and the hours bars and restaurants could operate.