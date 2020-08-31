Theresa Greenfield: ‘I Don’t Support Defunding the Police’

Part 1

Democrat Theresa Greenfield is vying to defeat Sen. Joni Ernst in the upcoming November election. Greenfield told WHO 13 she does not support defunding police departments, but she said reforms are necessary to end systemic racism in policing, housing, education, health care and many other areas.

Part 2

Jeff Angelo served as a state senator for a dozen years, representing Creston in southwest Iowa.

His legislative career included time as an assistant minority leader for the Republicans. These days he hosts “Need to Know with Jeff Angelo” on WHO Radio. Angelo explained why he believes Republicans have the most energy and enthusiasm heading into the final two months before the November election.

Part 3

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst shared the national spotlight at the Republican National Convention last week. Both have endorsed President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. Here’s a look at what Ernst said in her convention address.

Part 4

In the Insiders Quick 6, Dave Price looks at numbers that illustrate the challenges of equality in Iowa’s classrooms.