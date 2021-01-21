Proposed Bill Would Prevent Schools from Using ‘Diversity Plans’ to Deny Open Enrollment Requests

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill that made it out of a House subcommittee Wednesday would keep schools from denying open enrollment requests based on diversity plans.

“Many schools are telling people, they’re telling parents they can’t move their kids where the parent feels is a better fit for their kid. We need to look at people, we need to look at parents. Right now, that’s not being done in these school districts,” said Rep. John Wills, a Republican from District 1.

The largest school district in the state, Des Moines Public Schools, is opposing the bill. The district, which does have a diversity plan, argues that it already grants about 77-percent of open enrollment requests and lessening restrictions to transfer out would harm the district.

“And I appreciate that you want to give parents more choice…what you’re actually going to be doing is setting up these buildings where you’re going to make it more difficult to get to the student achievement that you want. Open enrollment isn’t an easy process, it’s not for everyone. We really would encourage you to keep this in place and allow those districts to manage their diverse population,” said Emily Piper, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of School Boards.

Another bill that advanced is related to expanding funding and eligibility for pre-K students.

Right now children have to be four-years-old to enroll for preschool but this bill would expand that to include children five-years-old if there is enough space in the class.