Special election date set for Iowa House District 29 in Jasper County

The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has set the date to elect a new representative for Iowa House District 29 in Jasper County following the resignation of Democratic Rep. Wes Breckenridge.

The special election for House District 29, which includes Newton, Baxter, Colfax, Mingo, Kellogg, Oakland Acres and Ira, will happen on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Breckenridge resigned last week after taking a new job at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, the Des Moines Register reported.

Breckenridge was serving his third term in the Iowa House.