Senate Republicans Pass Bill to Prohibit Mailing Ballot Request Forms, Unless Voters Ask

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eight days after Iowa saw record turnout for its primary election, the Senate passed legislation that will prohibit and limit methods some say lead to its success.

After an hours long debate, the Senate passed the election bill in a 30-19 vote along party lines. It would also prohibit county auditors from reducing polling locations by more than 35 percent during an emergency, and prohibit the secretary of state from mailing absentee ballot requests without a written voter request. These were actions both took before the June 2 primary to encourage voters to vote absentee, with the goal of preventing spread of the coronavirus.

In her Wednesday news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Secretary of State Paul Pate’s decision to mail absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter “was fine,” but Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said “there’s a lot of different opinions” about Pate’s usage of emergency powers.

Republicans have said this bill is about giving more guidelines for the upcoming November election and codifying current practice, as well as having safe and reliable elections. However, several studies have found mail-in ballot fraud is extremely rare.

Democrats, however, said the changes would suppress votes. Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said it’s important to make sure Iowa’s election process allows voters to stay healthy and safe, given the pandemic isn’t going away soon.

“Here we are punishing Iowans who showed up and voted for Democrats and Republicans. Iowans with disabilities, Iowas in rural areas, Iowans without cars,” Petersen said during a floor debate. “Why would we punish them by taking away the authority of those who are responsible for clean safe elections?”

Before the June primary, the Iowa Secretary of State’s office mailed every registered voter in Iowa an absentee ballot request form. County auditors say this is a key reason why there was record turnout for the 2020 primary election.

Story County Auditor Lucy Martin said the reason Iowa avoided being a Georgia or Wisconsin — both states saw hours-long lines amongst other issues — was because of the mailed forms.

“Seventy-six percent of my voters voted absentee and that’s 100 percent because of [Secretary] Paul Pate’s mailing to everybody,” Martin said.

Martin is not alone, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz also gave high praise to Pate’s efforts in the primary, as well as sharply criticized the amendment in scathing letter to state lawmakers.

“County auditors, as local commissioners of elections, are baffled by this,” she said. “The 2020 primary was very successful, based on a variety of metrics, largely due to the steps taken by the secretary,” she said. “Counties experienced record or near-record turnout. Election Day went very smoothly. Results were rapidly available. Why would the state want to cripple the process that led to such success?

The 30-page proposal was an amendment to House File 2486, a one-page bill that originally related to the design of county seals and their presence on ballots. The original non-controversial bill passed unanimously in the House in March. The revised language will now go back to the House.