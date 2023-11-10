DES MOINES, Iowa — Senator Tim Scott is hoping to be one of the top three finishers in the Republican Iowa Caucus in 66 days.

Within hours of Wednesday night’s GOP debate, he was back on the campaign trail here in Iowa. Scott is heavily trailing Donald Trump in the polls, but says Trump is taking credit for some of the work Scott helped pass.

“I think we just continue to contrast the difference between my style and the former president’s style. I think it’s really important, the substance and the style. You think about the success that we had from a legislative standpoint, writing the tax cuts and jobs that I wrote it, he signed it. So, we have an opportunity to contrast the two styles and the substance of the campaigns,” said Sen. Scott.

A full weekend of campaign events had been planned for Scott in Iowa but Friday morning they were all canceled because he has the flu.