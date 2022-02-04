WINTERSET, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst took her 99-county tour of Iowa to Madison County’s largest grocery store on Friday.

The two-term Republican senator spent the afternoon at Hy-Vee’s Winterset store. During her visit, Ernst discussed her ideas to reduce supply chain issues for Iowa’s grocery stores.

“We hope that we can work with the administration to find creative ways to help ease up some of the pressures on the supply chain,” Ernst said. “It’s making sure that we have additional truck drivers that are getting licensed for their CDLs, that’s a simple way we can fix it. It’s also making sure our ports are operational.”

Ernst also shared her opinions on rising grocery costs and general inflation across America.

“There’s a lot of it that can be tied to COVID, but there is also a significant amount that can not be tied to COVID,” Ernst said. “We need to work through by stopping excessive spending from the federal government and by focusing on getting our economy up and going again.”

Ernst also visited Simpson College in Indianola, Southwestern Community College in Creston and Revelton Distilling Company in Osceola during her travels on Friday.