Sen. Grassley Advocates for Breaking Up COVID-19 Stimulus Payments

WAVERLY, Iowa — The battle over another round of COVID-19 stimulus checks continues in Congress. Sen. Chuck Grassley says he supports more help for those who are struggling but says he’d rather break up the payments than pass them as one giant package.

“Now why some of these things that we all agree on can’t be passed separately, I don’t understand, and they would go pretty easily as well,” said Sen. Grassley.

The senator is not up for re-election this year but was in Waverly Thursday, campaigning for Ashley Hinson who is running for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

Sen. Grassley wanted to know whether the current relief had helped businesses in the area.

For one local business owner, the Paycheck Protection Program helped her keep all of her staff on payroll.

“If we didn’t have that, I think it is a whole different boat right now. Without we may be digging more out, but honestly, I felt it kept us afloat and smooth sailing,” said Deb Mummelthei, owner of Love and Lace.

The parties remain divided over how much money should be allotted. Democrats want to provide $2.2 trillion in relief, while the White House and Republican-controlled Senate want the number to be closer to $1.6 trillion.

Both sides agree another round of direct payments to Americans needs to happen.