Sen. Chuck Grassley to run for re-election

IOWA — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa announced early Friday morning that he will be running for re-election to maintain his seat.

If elected, this would be Grassley’s 8th term as a U.S. Senator, having been elected in 1980. Grassley currently serves in multiple committees including the agriculture and judiciary committees.

In his announcement, Grassley said that it is an honor to serve Iowans in the United States Senate.

It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided.



I'm running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?

Read his full statement below.

“Serving Iowans in the United States Senate is a tremendous honor. I’m working as hard as ever for the people of Iowa and there’s more work to do. In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership. I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business. As I travel throughout Iowa holding Q&As at my annual 99 county meetings, Iowans have encouraged me to continue my work representing them. I’m glad to have the support of Iowans and I will work as hard as ever to earn their continued support in the months ahead. Iowans know how seriously I take my work representing them in the U.S. Senate to solve problems, which is why I never miss a vote. For example, I’m leading the effort to lower the cost of prescription drugs, give independent cattle producers a fair market, secure our border, protect the renewable fuel standard, and hold government accountable to the people. Barbara and I look forward to talking with Iowans across the state as we build a winning campaign focused on issues that are most important to Iowans.” Grassley

Grassley is meeting with various groups Friday and then taking part in Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Harvest Festival fundraiser Saturday

Also running for Grassley’s seat in 2022 is Abby Finkenauer (D), Glenn Hurst (D), Dave Muhlbauer (D), and Jim Carlin (R).