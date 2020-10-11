Secretary Pate Warns of ‘bad actors’ Trying to Undermine Confidence in the Election

Part 1

Of Iowa’s four congressional districts, the 3rd District may be the most “purple.” This election it features a rematch between U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and former Congressman David Young.

Sixteen counties make up Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, with Polk County by far the largest. Democrat Barack Obama won this district during his presidential wins in 2008 and 2012. Republican Donald Trump carried the district during his presidential win in 2016.

In 2018, Axne won the 3rd District in her congressional run. Since then, Democrats have gained another 2% of the share of registered voters in the district. Independents and other parties have essentially stayed the same. Registered Republicans have lost nearly 3% of their share of the district. That was the backdrop for the debate between Axne and Young last Wednesday on WHO 13. Here are some key moments from the debate.

Thousands of Iowans have already cast their ballot in this election. Early voting began last week and the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says up to 80 percent of Iowans could take advantage of it, either in person or by mail. Secretary Paul Pate wants you to know the voting process is secure but that “bad actors” are trying to undermine confidence in the election nationwide.

The Trump administration says Iowa has seen more than twice as many COVID-19 infections as the national average. After the state broke its previous record for Iowans hospitalized because of the virus, the governor announced no new preventative action. Here was her exchange about that with Associated Press reporter David Pitt.

In the Insiders Quick 6, Dave Price looked at more findings from the exclusive Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll.