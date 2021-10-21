Second draft of Iowa redistricting maps to be released Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency will put out its second redistricting proposal for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts Thursday.

The first version was released last month and on October 5th the Republican-led Iowa Senate rejected the proposal with a vote of 32-18.

Lawmakers will consider the second version, the one that is being released Thursday, during a special session next week.

The map is expected to be delivered to Iowa legislators at 10:00 a.m.

View the changes that were rejected below:

Current Iowa Congressional districts

Proposed Iowa Congressional districts

Current Iowa House districts

Proposed Iowa House districts

Current Iowa Senate districts

Proposed Iowa Senate districts