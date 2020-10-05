Scholten: Here’s the First Thing Iowa Can do to Get Coronavirus Under Control

Part 1

This weekend WHO 13 hosted a Senate debate between Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. It’s one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country. The full debate can be viewed here. Here are some of the moments that stood out during the 60-minute debate.

Part 2

When President Donald Trump, the first lady and nearly two dozen U.S. senators, presidential staffers and advisors contracted COVID-19, it put the threat of the virus even more in the forefront. Northwest Iowans have already seen the rate of confirmed virus cases spike in the last couple weeks. Fourth Congressional District candidate J.D. Scholten talked about first thing Iowa can do to get coronavirus spread under control.

Part 3

The final month of the 2020 election may get challenging between the attack ads, social media posts and all the stresses of the time we are living in. However, some Iowans shared what makes them hopeful for the future.

Part 4

In the Insiders Quick 6, Dave Price looked at results from the exclusive Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll.