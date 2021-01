Ross Wilburn (pictured)

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Rep. Ross Wilburn confirms to WHO 13 News that the Iowa Democratic Party has elected him chair.

The former Iowa City mayor becomes the first black Iowan to lead the Iowa Democratic Party.

Wilburn, who currently resides in Ames, was chosen from a field of four other candidates on Saturday.

Wilburn replaces outgoing chair Mark Smith, a former state representative, who announced last year he would not seek a second term.