Rita Hart: Iowans Must Come Together During the Pandemic Like After the Derecho

Part 1

Last month’s derecho battered Iowa with hurricane-force winds, flattened corn fields, destroyed agricultural infrastructure and left multiple people dead. More than half a million people in Iowa were left without power after the storm hit.

Rita Hart, a Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, saw the damage firsthand. The storm knocked out power at her house and farm in Wheatland for three weeks. Hart says Iowans rallied together in the aftermath of the storm. She wants to see Iowans come together in the same way to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part 2

Many protests across the United States in 2020 have been peaceful, but some have resulted in violence and destruction. WHO 13’s Dave Price asked Hart whether she supports vandalism and destruction at protests if it leads to awareness and change.

Part 3

2020 has been a year like none other in the world of sports. WHO 13’s Keith Murphy talked about the impact COVID-19 and politics have had on sports in Iowa and beyond.

Part 4

Dave Price looks at challenges facing Gov. Kim Reynolds in this week’s Quick 6.