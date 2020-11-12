Rita Hart Calls for Full Recount in Congressional Race Following Vote Total Errors in Jasper, Lucas Counties

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2020 file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a debate with Rita Hart in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Republican Miller-Meeks is running in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election for the congressional seat left open by the retirement of longtime Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack, of Iowa City. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

IOWA — There is still no clear winner in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District but vote totals continue to shift and that has one candidate filing for a recount.

Democrat Rita Hart’s campaign announced Thursday that it is filing for a recount in all of the district’s 24 counties after errors in tabulations in at least two counties caused the numbers to fluctuate.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks led on election night, then lost the lead due to a Jasper County data entry error. She regained the lead after an error in Lucas county was corrected – an entire precinct’s votes had been left out of the total.

Miller-Meeks now holds a 47 vote lead over Hart.

Hart’s campaign manager Zach Meunier said in a release from the campaign, “With so much at stake in this election and such a slim margin separating the candidates, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted.”

Miller-Meeks has claimed victory in the race.