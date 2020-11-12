Rita Hart Calls for Full Recount in Congressional Race Following Vote Total Errors in Jasper, Lucas Counties

IOWA — There is still no clear winner in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District but vote totals continue to shift and that has one candidate filing for a recount.
Democrat Rita Hart’s campaign announced Thursday that it is filing for a recount in all of the district’s 24 counties after errors in tabulations in at least two counties caused the numbers to fluctuate.
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks led on election night, then lost the lead due to a Jasper County data entry error. She regained the lead after an error in Lucas county was corrected – an entire precinct’s votes had been left out of the total.
Miller-Meeks now holds a 47 vote lead over Hart.
Hart’s campaign manager Zach Meunier said in a release from the campaign, “With so much at stake in this election and such a slim margin separating the candidates, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted.”
Miller-Meeks has claimed victory in the race.