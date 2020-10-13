Reynolds, Branstad Campaigning for Sen. Ernst in Iowa

IOWA — While Senator Joni Ernst is participating in the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, she’s getting campaign support from high-profile Republicans in Iowa.
Governor Kim Reynolds and former Iowa Governor and Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will be in the state campaigning for her re-election.
The On Duty for Joni tour begins at the Marshalltown Police Department parking lot Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Other stops in the next couple of days include Cedar Rapids and Bettendorf.
Ernst is currently in a tight race for her seat against Democrat challenger Theresa Greenfield.