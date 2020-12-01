Reuters: Abby Finkenauer in Contention to Become Joe Biden’s Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON — Outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer is among the contenders to become President-elect Joe Biden’s Labor Secretary, according to Reuters.

Finkenauer, 31, is among at least five people being considered for the position, sources told Reuters.

Finkenauer was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 from Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, but she lost re-election to Republican Ashley Hinson in November.

Finkenauer was introduced to Biden by her grandfather in 2007, according to Reuters. Biden campaigned for her in 2018 when she defeated 1st District incumbent Rod Blum in the midterm election. Finkenauer endorsed Biden for president back in January. She was the first member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to endorse a candidate ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

“We need somebody at the top who can lead from the White House, someone who’s willing to unite not just Democrats but the country,” Finkenauer said in her endorsement of Biden.

As head of the U.S. Department of Labor, the Labor Secretary oversees the enforcement of federal employment laws and the rights of workers. Biden and Finkenauer are both supporters of organized labor, according to the Associated Press.

Finkenauer took to social media Monday night to advocate for workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, after new allegations in a wrongful death lawsuit accuse managers of lying to interpreters about the severity of a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

“They led the fight in IA to gut workers comp years before this pandemic so I didn’t trust Tyson on a good day, let alone a pandemic. We fought for more transparency & worker protections & now hearing more about how they treated my constituents. Furious & disgusted,” Finkenauer said on Twitter. “This is why any COVID package has to protect workers. We’ve fought for enforceable standards and I won’t stop advocating for our working families who have given so much & lost so much this year. Still work left to do.”

Eugene Scalia is currently the Secretary of Labor under President Donald Trump.