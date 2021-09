POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Republican Mike Bousselot has beaten Democrat Andrea Phillips in the special election for Iowa House District 37, according to the unofficial results.

Bousselot earned 51.58% (5,920 votes) at the polls. Phillips earned 48.30% (5,543 votes).

Bousselot will fill the Iowa House seat held by Republican Rep. John Landon until his death.

House District 37 includes Ankeny and much of northern Polk County. Republicans hold a 1,500 registered voter advantage in the district.