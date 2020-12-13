Report: DNC’s Interjections Led to Iowa Caucus Chaos

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interference from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) largely contributed to the problems that occurred during the chaotic 2020 Iowa caucuses, according to an internal review commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP).

The independent review conducted by former Iowa Attorney General Bonnie Campbell and former U.S. Attorney Nick Klinefeldt looked at thousands of documents and interviewed dozens of people involved in this year’s Iowa caucuses, including IDP staffers, county and precinct chairs, the IDP State Central Committee and representatives from multiple presidential campaigns. The DNC did not participate in the review.

The Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses were afflicted with problems. A failure in the reporting process meant a delay in getting and certifying the results. Troy Price, the IDP chair at the time, resigned as a result of the caucus failures.

The controversy all surrounds an app developed by Shadow Inc. The app was supposed to offer an easy way to report the caucus results from each precinct. The report places some blame on the IDP for missteps during the rollout and training of the app but says the DNC is to blame for the delay in reporting on caucus night.

“The DNC regularly interjected itself into Shadow’s development process and required Shadow to provide assurances as to certain security concerns or perform additional security exercises. Shadow believed these interjections were unnecessary, unhelpful, time-consuming, and the cause of further development delays,” the report stated.

On caucus night, problems occurred with the app and a majority of the precincts did not even attempt to use the app. The report stated this was because the users did not have an adequate amount of time and training before the caucuses to get comfortable with the app.

Instead of using the app, many precincts reported the results by telephone to a phone bank set up in the “boiler room,” an area at the IDP’s caucus headquarters designated to handle inquiries and results reported from around Iowa. However, the review found that there were not enough volunteers and phone lines to handle the number of incoming calls on caucus night.

“The DNC’s interjection was the catalyst for the resulting chaos in the boiler room and in the IDP’s attempts to manually collect and confirm caucus results by hand. If the DNC had not interjected itself into the results reporting process based on its erroneous data conversion, caucus night could conceivably have proceeded according to the IDP’s initial plan,” the report stated.

Read the full report here.