Part 1: Rep. Miller-Meeks: ‘I believe the virus originated in the laboratory’

President Joe Biden announced in May that he ordered U.S. intelligence officials to further investigate the origins of COVID-19, including the hypothesis that the coronavirus was accidentally leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

Biden tasked the intelligence community “to prepare a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins of COVID-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”

Biden said the majority of the intelligence community had “coalesced” around those two scenarios but “do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.”

The hypothesis that COVID-19 was accidently leaked from a Chinese lab was once dismissed by most public health experts, but it is now receiving increased scrutiny.

A State Department fact sheet published at the end of the Trump administration notes that the U.S. believes three researchers at a Wuhan lab sought medical treatment for a respiratory illness in November 2019. However, this report is not conclusive, as the origin and severity of the staffers’ illness is not known, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is among the Republicans in Congress promoting the theory that the coronavirus originated from a lab in China. Here’s why she believes it.

Part 2: Miller-Meeks supports Iowa ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ended the state’s involvement for the unemployed to receive an extra $300 per week in federal benefits. Reynolds said that the money discouraged people from going back to work. The moratorium on evicting people from their home if they are behind on your rent or mortgage ends on June 30. WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price asked Miller-Meeks about what this means for the economic recovery from COVID-19.

Part 3: Polk County’s $50,000 vaccine lottery

The Polk County Board of Supervisors wanted to increase the county’s 61% COVID-19 vaccination rate to 75% by August, so supervisors offered free ice cream and the possibility of winning $50,000 to residents who get vaccinated.

