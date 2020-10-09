Record Turnout in Polk County’s First Week of Early Voting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Since early voting started Monday, Iowans have shown up in the thousands to cast their ballot ahead of Nov. 3.

Polk County auditor Jamie Fitzgerald did not have an exact total count on Friday, but he said there has been an average of 100 Iowans coming to their office every hour to vote.

“Any given day I get here at 7:30 a.m. and the line is wrapped around my office. It’s been like that all day and every day,” he said. “People are just ready to vote. There’s an excitement.”

Fitzgerald said there is also a large number of people physically dropping off their absentee ballot.

“We’re seeing a lot more people deliver their ballots over the counter this year, and a lot of that has to do with the talk we heard early on about whether the post office could deliver or not,” he said.

Polk County already mailed out 112,000 absentee ballots. Fitzgerald said there may be a few ones still working their way through the mail, but he expressed confidence and satisfaction with the United States Postal Service so far.

Already Iowans have requested 703,768 absentee ballots, a new election record according to Secretary of State Paul Pate. This surpasses the record in 2016, when more than 693,000 Iowans requested absentee ballots.

This year, Polk County absentee ballots will have a secrecy sleeve instead of a secrecy envelope. Fitzgerald said they are designed to help process the expected record number of mail-in ballots this year. Although it is not sealed, Fitzgerald wants to ensure Iowans it is still just as secure.

“Put your ballot in the secrecy sleeve. Then put it in your affidavit envelop, sign it and seal that envelope. Those won’t be opened until the Monday before the election,” he said.

He said because the ballot still ultimately goes into the sealed affidavit envelope, voters can trust that it is secure.

For more information on early voting and absentee voting, click here.