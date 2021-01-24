Reactions to Iowa’s Anti-Abortion Constitutional Amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — At the Iowa statehouse, lawmakers have differing opinions over a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion.

In January, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa launched a statewide ad to fight against changing the Constitution regarding abortions.

“In proposing this amendment to the Constitution, Iowa politicians are trying to lay the groundwork to ban abortion in Iowa altogether,” said Jamie Elliott Burch, the Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa.

The proposed change comes following a ruling from Iowa’s Supreme Court in 2018, where judges ruled that women possess the fundamental right to an abortion. However, abortion opponents disagree.

Their proposed constitutional amendment legislation is in House Bill 41.

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, believes it is not the Supreme Courts’ decision to amend the Constitution.

Maggie DeWitte, the executive director for Iowans for Life, agrees with Holt.

“This amendment does not prohibit abortion — it’s just really a neutrality amendment. It will put the Constitution in Iowa back to where it was prior to the 2018 ruling,” DeWitte said.

However, if this measure passes through this year’s legislative session, it would also have to pass the legislature in 2023 or 2024. Finally, Iowans would need to approve it in a statewide vote.