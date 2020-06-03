Live Now
Hundreds of Protesters March Through Downtown Des Moines
Randy Feenstra Wins GOP Primary, Ends Steve King’s Career in Congress

Iowa — The long, controversial political career of U.S. Rep. Steve King is likely over.

On Tuesday night, State Senator Randy Feenstra defeated King and three other primary challengers. Feenstra will face Democrat J.D. Scholten in the general election in November.

King has represented northwest Iowa in Congress since he was first elected in 2002. He was stripped of all his committee assignments in Congress in 2019 by Republican leadership after he was quoted questioning why ‘white supremacy’ is a negative term.

