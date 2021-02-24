Proposed Bill Would Penalize School Boards, School Administrators for Violating State Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School District spent much of the school year online despite a state order to return kids to the classroom.

Under a bill being debated in the Iowa Senate, that could cost school board members and superintendents their jobs.

“I know one of the testimonies was, ‘this seems petty.’ Tell that to the students that are having mental problems because of the actions of several school boards and administrators in the state of Iowa. But there are some kids and parents who are being let down and I think all this does is just makes sure we fix a system that I think is broken right now,” argued Sen. Brad Zaun (R)) or Urbandale.

Senate Study Bill 1213 would penalize or remove school board members and administrators for violating state law.

No lobbyists are registered in favor of this bill, the Democrat on the committee is not in favor and two members of the Des Moines School Board asked the senators to not punish them for doing what they thought was right.

“When the pandemic arrived, there was no guidebook no instruction manual for districts or anyone else to follow. The information available was often changing and the guidance even more often conflicting,” said DMPS School Board Member Dwana Bradley.

Rob Barron, DMPS School Board member said, “I tried to make the best call I could in the interest of my whole community. I hear you and want to hear more from you.”

This bill will need to pass the full Education Committee by next Friday in order to remain eligible for full debate.