Prichard, Konfrst Elected to Lead Iowa House Democrats in 2021 Legislative Session

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Rep. Todd Prichard was re-elected Saturday to serve another term as leader of the Democrats in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Prichard will serve his fifth term in the Iowa House. Prichard runs a law practice in Charles City and currently serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves.

Prichard said Saturday that helping Iowans through the COVID-19 pandemic will be their top priority when the 2021 Legislative Session convenes in January.

“We know that this upcoming session is going to have some hard choices as we try particularly to get through COVID. We want to work where we can to get the state through the pandemic. We know that until we are able to get control of the pandemic and people are safe again and feel safe, that life won’t get back to normal and the economy of Iowa won’t move forward like it should,” said Prichard.

State Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights was elected Democratic Whip. Konfrst, an associate professor in Drake University’s school of journalism and mass communications, will serve her second term in the Iowa House.

Konfrst agrees with Prichard that responding to the pandemic should be the top priority for Iowa’s lawmakers in the upcoming session. She said the state’s current pandemic response isn’t working.

“It’s clear to me more than ever that the work of combatting this pandemic is going to take a lot of effort and a lot of pushing to make Iowa’s leadership do the right thing. Our caucus is ready to get to work right now. We’re ready to go. Clearly things aren’t working right now with Iowa’s response,” said Konfrst.

House Democrats also elected four Assistant Minority Leaders for the 2021 session including Rep. Brian Meyer of Des Moines, Rep. Lindsay James of Dubuque, Rep. Charlie McConkey of Council Bluffs and Rep.-elect Eric Gjerde of Cedar Rapids.

Iowa Republicans flipped several seats in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature during the Nov. 3 election, giving themselves an increased majority in both the House and Senate.

The 2021 Legislative Session begins on Jan. 11.