AMES, Iowa — Fans tailgating for the annual CyHawk rivalry game got a taste of barbeque, their beverage of choice and presidential candidacy’s on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum were all in attendance in Ames.

All candidates participating in several different tailgates, making the rounds and talking with Iowa caucus-goers.

Trump toured fraternity houses before the game. He was seen flipping burgers and throwing out signed footballs.

DeSantis tailgated at several different tents, speaking with members of the media before he went to watch the game with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. He outlined what Iowans are telling him, and what they make of the former president’s candidacy.

“What Iowans, and I think is true for all Americans, Iowans Don’t want the campaign to be about the past or to be about the candidate’s issues,” said DeSantis, (R). “They want it to be about their future and the future of this country.”

Hutchinson talked about remarks the Trump had made earlier in the week about him.

“I think he’s trying to intimidate me,” said Hutchinson, (R). “I have been attacked and confronted by terrorists and terrorists didn’t intimidate me; and Donald Trump is not going to.”

Hutchinson picked Iowa State to win the game because they are an underdog and that is how he views himself. DeSantis decided to remain neutral when asked for his pick, saying he couldn’t since he was watching the game with Gov. Reynolds.

Reynolds, along with Iowa Congressmen Zach Nunn (R) IA-03 and Randy Feenstra (R) IA-04, with Congresswomen Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) IA-01 and Ashley Hinson (R) IA-02 were at the football game.