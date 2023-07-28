DES MOINES, Iowa — Perry Johnson wants to be president, but the Republican hopeful does not qualify for the party’s debate next month. The entrepreneur hopes to earn a spot with the help of some provocative t-shirts.

Johnson’s campaign offered “Fire Biden” shirts outside of the Iowa Events Center Friday while Johnson and other Republican candidates attended the Lincoln Dinner inside.

The Republican National Committee requires candidates to have more than 40,000 unique donations and at least one percent of support in several polls to qualify for the August 23 debate in Milwaukee.

People donated as little as $1 to Johnson’s campaign in exchange for a “Fire Biden” shirt. His campaign organizers say they are proud of the strategy and the shirts.

“This shirt doesn’t matter who you’re supporting on the Republican side,” said campaign coordinator Vanessa Treft. “We’ve had Trump supporters, Perry Johnson supporters, DeSantis supporters, they just all love the t-shirts. I can’t even tell you how many we’ve gone through in my three weeks here.”

Seven candidates have qualified for the Milwaukee debate so far:

Former President Donald Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy of Ohio

Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota