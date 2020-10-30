President Trump to Campaign in Dubuque Sunday

DUBUQUE, Iowa — President Donald Trump will return to Iowa this weekend to hold a campaign rally in Dubuque ahead of the presidential election.

The rally will be held at the Dubuque Regional Airport at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the event is open to the public.

Iowa is once again a battleground state as the presidential election draws near. Trump’s Dubuque rally will mark his second visit to Iowa within a month after holding a rally in Des Moines on Oct. 14.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first visit to Iowa since February on Friday. Biden held a drive-in campaign event for a limited audience at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Trump in Iowa on Thursday with a rally at the Des Moines International Airport.

Polls show a close race between Biden and Trump in Iowa. Biden leads Trump 50% to 46% in Iowa in the latest Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll released on Tuesday.

Trump and Biden are both campaigning across the Midwest on Friday. Trump is scheduled to hold rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Biden is holding campaign events in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.