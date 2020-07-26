Polk County Supervisors Want to Mandate Masks But Say Governor’s Order Won’t Allow it

Part 1

Last week, the Polk County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring county employees and all visitors to county buildings to wear face coverings. The resolution also encourages businesses throughout Polk County to explore similar measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The supervisors want to issue a mask mandate for people in Polk County, but they say Gov. Kim Reynolds’ previous health proclamation doesn’t allow them to do that.

Part 2

There has been tension in Iowa between the governor, local education leaders and families about whether students can safely return to the classroom this fall. Both President Trump and Gov. Reynolds have talked about the need for kids to return to classrooms, but the Iowa Association of School Boards says educators and families need more guidance from the governor on the “what ifs” that could occur.

Part 3

A few years ago, a conversation with Congressman John Lewis convinced an Iowa man to leave the corporate world and instead head a nonprofit focused on opportunities for those who have struggled.

Part 4

Dave Price looked at some of the unanswered questions heading into the school year this fall.