DES MOINES, Iowa - The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president is here. It’s a transition of power that's caused some definite division among Americans and even Iowans.

If you remember, it was President Donald Trump who won the state of Iowa back in November. Former Chair of the Republican Party of Iowa Michael Mahaffey said the past few elections show the Republican party is the majority party in the state. Soon, the roles will be reversed in the Oval Office.