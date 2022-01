Check out some of the pics from the Statehouse as Iowa lawmakers get to work on the first day of the 2022 legislative session.

A Reserved for Media sign sits on a table in the Iowa Senate gallery during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

House Speaker Pat Grassley pounds the gavel during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, left, talks with Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, right, during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, sets up his desk on the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl delivers remarks on the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst delivers remarks on the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rep. David Maxwell, R-Gibson, stands at his desk during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, works at her desk during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rep. Eric Gjerde, D-Cedar Rapids, right, stands during the opening prayer on the first day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs, sets up his desk on the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rep. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston, left, talks with Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, right, during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, works at his desk on the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, stands during the open prayer on the first day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

