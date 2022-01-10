Opening day for the 2022 Legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa- Monday marks the first day of the 2022 Iowa legislative session.

Before Republican lawmakers head to the Statehouse, legislators started their morning off at the GOP legislative breakfast at the Hilton in downtown Des Moines.

Monday, party leaders in both chambers will speak on their outlook for the session, and Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. the Governor will deliver her Condition of the State address to lay out her legislative priorities.

This week will focus on issues that are getting the most attention from lawmakers.

While Republicans wanting to cut individual income taxes will probably happen on some level, one of the more unpredictable issues that we have already heard a lot about is what kids are learning and reading in school.

The governor says that lawmakers have heard from parents on this topic.

“Legislators have and will continue to hear from parents on this issue. We should be focusing on educating our children, we should be making sure that they can read math and science. And I think transparency is the key to that. Parents need to know what books are in the library to give them a chance to weigh in. They need to know what the curriculum is and the syllabus and what they’re using and teaching in the classes and I think you’re gonna see parents that are engaged in paying attention,” said Governor Kim Reynolds.

The session will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Iowans are able to track bills and stream floor debates and speeches online.