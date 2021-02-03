One Year Later: Looking Back at the 2020 Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, IOWA – FEBRUARY 02: Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives on stage at Lincoln High School during a Get Out The Caucus rally February 2, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa holds the state’s caucuses tomorrow, the first test for prospective presidential candidates in the 2020 election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — One year ago today, Iowans were the first in the nation to cast their votes in the 2020 presidential nominating process. Unfortunately it would nearly a month after the caucusing ended before the results of the Democratic race would finally be released thanks to a failed app.

Here’s a look back at how our reporting unfolded that day … and in the weeks and months that followed … as we saw a Caucus unlike any before play out live before our eyes.

Caucus Excitement Takes Over Des Moines

Caucus day was a frenzy in Iowa as supporters worked up to the finish line to convince Iowans to caucus for their chosen candidate. The arrival of the caucuses generated buzz and excitement throughout Des Moines with Iowans in the national spotlight.

Bernie Sanders Finishes 1st in Iowa Satellite Caucus in Scotland

The earliest results of the Iowa caucuses came from thousands of miles away. In Glasgow, Scotland, Bernie Sanders won the most support in a small satellite caucus for Iowans living abroad.

It was the first time Iowa Democrats held caucuses outside Iowa. The remote sites were intended to make the caucuses more inclusive to Iowans living out of state or abroad.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders greets people during a stop at a campaign field office on February 02, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An American Caucus in Paris

More than a dozen Iowans gathered that evening in Paris, France to take part in another international caucus.

Ankeny native and University of Iowa student Emily Hagedorn joined Dan Winters and Erin Kiernan via FaceTime from Paris to talk about the historic gathering.

Small Precinct Caucus in Ottumwa Over in Minutes

It didn’t take long for caucusgoers in Ottumwa to choose a candidate at the state’s first satellite caucus location. It was held at the UFCW Local 230 union hall.

Thirty-one voters pre-registered, and 15 showed up to caucus. Fourteen of them caucused for Bernie Sanders in the first alignment. Sanders was awarded four delegates.

The group largely consisted of second shift workers from the local JBS pork plant, who would not have been able to caucus otherwise.

President Trump Wins 2020 Iowa Republican Caucuses

President Donald Trump easily won the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses.

Trump won 97.1% of the Republican vote. Bill Weld finished second with 1.3% and Joe Walsh third with 1.1%.

Trump’s supporters were confident that no matter who the Democratic nominee was in the end, Trump would win reelection in November.

Lara Trump, Eric Trump and Trump Jr. were among the president’s surrogates in Iowa on caucus day.

Elizabeth Warren Speaks at Caucus in Des Moines

Elizabeth Warren visited a caucus site in Des Moines. The Massachusetts Senator addressed hundreds of caucus-goers at the Roosevelt High School gymnasium. She sought to promote a message of unity, saying: “I’m someone who treats all of our Democrats with respect.”

Protester Dragged Out After Confronting Donald Trump Jr. in West Des Moines

A protester had to be dragged away after confronting Donald Trump Jr. at a press conference in West Des Moines.

According to progressive Jewish movement IfNotNow, the activist blamed President Trump and Trump Jr. for promoting conspiracy theories that have inspired violence against Jewish people.

As the protester was removed from the room, Trump Jr. defended his father, saying, “I don’t think anyone has done more for Israel and American Jews than Donald Trump.”

‘The App Didn’t Work’: Democrats Having Trouble Reporting Caucus Results

Results in Iowa came in at a snail’s pace, and one precinct chair in southern Iowa said he knew why.

“The app didn’t work,” said Greg Cohen, a precinct chair in Lucas County.

Biden Campaign Shreds ‘Considerable Flaws’ in Letter to Iowa Democratic Party

Late on caucus night, Joe Biden’s campaign sent a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party about the delays in reporting results.

From Dana Remus, Biden’s general counsel:

“I write on behalf of the Biden for President Campaign regarding the considerable flaws in tonight’s Iowa Caucus reporting system. The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed. Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide.

We appreciate that you plan to brief the campaigns momentarily on these issues, and we plan to participate. However, we believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released. We look forward to hearing from you promptly.

In the meantime, we are on to New Hampshire, on the road to the most important election of our lifetimes.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes the stage to address supporters with his wife Dr. Jill Biden during his caucus night watch party on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Republican Party of Iowa Chair Defends Iowa Democrats on Caucus Night

The Iowa Democratic Party was coming under attack on caucus night for its problems reporting results, but not from the head of the Republican Party of Iowa.

Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann joined WHO 13’s live caucus night coverage to defend his Democratic counterparts for their handling of caucus night reporting issues. Hours after caucuses had ended, Democrats had failed to report more than 2% of results statewide.

Kaufmann told WHO 13 that Democrats are doing the right thing by making sure their numbers are correct before publishing them.

“The Republican Party went through this in 2012 when they put out inaccurate results,” Kaufmann said about the caucus night announcement of Mitt Romney as winner, when a recount two weeks later showed Rick Santorum had actually won. “The accuracy here is more important than rapidity.”

Amy Klobuchar Says Her Supporters are President Trump’s ‘Worst Nightmare’

Amy Klobuchar was the first Democratic candidate to give a “victory speech” at the conclusion of caucus voting, despite less than 2% of results reported when she took the stage around 10:15 p.m.

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people in the middle … have a candidate to vote for,” Klobuchar told her supporters, saying she is that candidate who can bring together Democrats and independents in November against President Trump.

‘It’s on to New Hampshire’: Joe Biden Puts Positive Spin on Campaign in Caucus Speech

Joe Biden thanked his Iowa supporters on caucus night as he waited with the rest of the world for results to come in.

“It’s gonna be close. We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates,” Biden told a crowd in Des Moines.

Sanders Leaves Iowa Sure That He Had a Good Night, Despite Lack of Official Returns

“When those results are announced, I have a feeling that we are going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” said Bernie Sanders.

Sanders hadn’t seen the caucus results (nor had anyone else that night) but he left Iowa sure of a strong showing.

“The message Iowans have sent,” Sanders told supporters in Des Moines, “is that we want a president for all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors and the 1%.”

Sanders ended up winning the popular vote, but Pete Buttigieg earned more delegates.

Elizabeth Warren Says Her Campaign is Just Beginning in Caucus Night Address

“In less than a year, we’ll be stronger than ever when that one man is replaced by one very persistent woman,” said Elizabeth Warren.

Warren thanked Iowans for their support as she waited with the rest of the world to find out how Iowa Democrats voted.

Andrew Yang Optimistic in Address to Supporters on Caucus Night

In a speech to his supporters, Andrew Yang reflected on his campaign’s progress since entering the presidential race and looked ahead to the New Hampshire primary.

Vote-Reporting Mess Leaves Iowa Without Winner on Caucus Night

After widespread problems with the Shadow mobile phone app and jammed phone lines, it became clear there would be no winner declared on caucus night. The Iowa Democratic Party central committee eventually certified the results of the caucuses on Feb. 29, nearly a month later. The caucus debacle prompted calls for Iowa to lose its status as the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating contest.

Report Largely Blames DNC for Iowa Caucus Debacle

Troy Price resigned as Iowa Democratic Party chair after overseeing the chaotic 2020 Iowa caucuses. However, a report released in December 2020 suggests he was not entirely to blame for the fiasco.

A report commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party blamed the national Democratic Party’s involvement in the Iowa caucuses for problems that delayed the results from caucus night. The report criticized the Democratic National Committee’s role in delaying development of the mobile phone app used to collect data from caucus sites, and that the DNC demanded a last-minute data conversion tool that failed on caucus night. However, it also said the Iowa Democratic Party could have done more to strengthen the backup phone system for collecting results, which got overwhelmed on caucus night after app issues.

Associated Press reporting contributed to this article.