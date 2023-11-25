DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Representative Jon Dunwell joined Today in Iowa Saturday live via Zoom to discuss his support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the race for the GOP nomination.

DeSantis is doing the “Full Grassley”, holding campaign events in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. The DeSantis campaign sits currently at 98 out of 99 counties, with the last being Jasper.

Dunwell was born and raised in Jasper county, and now he represents those constituents in the Iowa statehouse. He discussed his reasoning for supporting the governor and how he views the current caucus campaign cycle.