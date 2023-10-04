VAN METER, Iowa — Before his town hall event at the American Legion in Van Meter, presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Tim Scott joined WHO 13’s Zach Fisher for an exclusive one-on-one interview about what Iowans are talking to him about on the campaign trail.

“‘Biden-omics’ is such a big deal. The importance of stabilizing our economy is something that the average family is talking about across this state, the devastation of losing thousands of dollars of spending power, it is real in our southern border,” said Sen. Scott, (R-SC). “Closing the southern border is probably the second most consistent question I hear, how are you going to do it and why won’t this president close our southern border and save thousands of lives?”

Sen. Scott talked about illegal immigration and border control to a group of roughly 100 Iowa voters on Wednesday night. During the interview beforehand, Scott outlined what he would do at the border if he was elected President.

“Close our southern border, reinstate the Remain in Mexico Policy and Title 42, stemming the tide of illegal immigration and saving tens of thousands of lives,” said Scott.

The senator went to a fundraiser for Iowa State Representative David Young, (R) from District 28 after the town hall event.