DES MOINES, Iowa — North Dakota Governor and republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum joined WHO 13’s Zach Fisher on Today in Iowa Saturday to discuss the campaign trail in Iowa.

In part one of the interview, the governor discusses what Iowans are communicating to him on the debate trail. He also answers how he would handle border policy if he were to win the election. You can view part one in the video above.

In part two of the interview, which can be viewed below, Governor Burgum discusses the his stance on abortion rights and how he thinks the states should be left responsible, not the federal government.