No U.S. Senate run, Rep. Cindy Axne confirms. Now down to two options.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three options for her 2022 plans are now down to two, U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, the 3rd District Democrat from West Des Moines, confirmed Tuesday. “I’d say that’s fair,” Axne responded to WHO 13 News’ questions about whether she has narrowed her choices to two for which office to pursue in 2022.

Axne said that she is no longer looking at running for the U.S. Senate and endorsed her former U.S. House colleague in the Democratic primary instead. “I’m supporting Abby Finkenauer,” Axne said, “I think that she’ll be incredible in this role and she absolutely knows how to get things done for Iowa.”

Finkenauer, a former one-term U.S. representative in the First District, is one of three Democrats who have announced a Senate campaign. Crawford County farmer Dave Muhlbauer and Dr. Glenn Hurst of Minden already declared their plans. Retired Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken of Sioux City, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2020, is also considering a 2022 run.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley–a New Harford Republican elected in 1980–has not yet announced whether he will run again next year. Governor Kim Reynolds, an Osceola Republican, has also not formally announced her re-election.

Axne said that she is still considering a run for governor, as well as running for re-election for her U.S. House seat.

“Right now I’m still looking at some options out there,” Axne said, “Certainly my number one job is to make sure that Iowa has the best representation possible … whether that’s the state or federal level for the issues that we need.”