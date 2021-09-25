No re-election announcement from Gov. Reynolds but Sen. Grassley hinted at what’s coming

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several hundred Iowans showed up Saturday night to support Governor Kim Reynolds at her 4th Annual Harvest Festival. If they want to cheer her decision to run for re-election, they will need to do that later. She did not announce her re-election plans.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley–who on Friday announced his own 2022 re-election campaign for an eighth term–praised the governor for her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic. “Will be at the top of the ticket in 2022,” Grassley told the crowd, “I won’t say that because she hasn’t announced yet.”

(See the latest statistics on the virus’ spread here, including hospitalizations which have reached their highest levels this year.)

The governor talked about upcoming elections and hinted at her own future. “And maybe another important race in there, too,” Reynolds said, “but we’ll talk about that on another day.”

She did urge Iowans to pay attention to city council and school board elections on November 2nd. “Let’s all come together and treat this November like next November,” Reynolds said encouraging people to turn out for the local elections like they do for higher profile, mid-term elections in 2022.

“It’s all about turnout,” she said, “When we show up, we win. When we show up, we win. When we show up, we win.”

The governor recently campaigned for an Ankeny board candidate who opposes mask requirements in school to protect against COVID-19’s spread. Watch Reynolds explain last month why she doesn’t feel masks are necessary to keep students safe, despite the rising infection rate for students since classes have resumed.

School board meetings have grown heated recently as parents who support mask mandates in class have argued with parents who oppose requiring children to wear masks.