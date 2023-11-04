DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has been gaining ground in polls as of late.

The most recent Iowa poll shows the former South Carolina governor and United States ambassador to the U.N. tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 16%.

On Friday morning Haley picked up three new endorsements from former Iowa republican lawmakers. Former State Representative George Eichorn, represented parts of Wright, Hamilton, Webster and Calhoun counties. Former State Representative Dan Clute represented the western portion of Des Moines and Clive. And former State Representative Scott Raecker who represented Urbandale and part of Des Moines. All three endorsed Haley in her run for the republican nomination.

Haley is building off of her 10 point swing in the polls. She has held 50 grassroot events through Iowa since launching her presidential campaign.