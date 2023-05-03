DES MOINES, Iowa — Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, the former Republican South Carolina governor, told an audience largely of women Wednesday morning in Des Moines that she supports free contraception for anyone who wants it, won’t judge those who support abortion rights and wants states to decide abortion policy.

“I’m pro-life,” Haley told the audience of a few dozen people at the Temple for the Performing Arts at an event her campaign named “Women for Nikki.” I’m not pro life because the Republican Party tells me to be. I’m pro life because my husband was adopted. I’m pro life because I had trouble having both of my children. I know that every time I see them, I know the blessings that they are. I don’t judge anyone that’s pro-choice any more than I want them to judge me for being pro-life. This is a personal issue for women and for men.”

Haley did not say whether she supports Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ plan to ban most abortions after doctors can detect a heartbeat (usually around six weeks of conception) except in the cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. She did praise Reynolds as “the best governor in the country.”