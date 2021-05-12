New Iowa Bill to Allow Businesses to Deliver Alcohol

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In an effort to help businesses, Iowans were allowed to get “to-go” adult beverages during the pandemic.

Iowans will soon be able to have those same drinks delivered right to their door due to a new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

HF 766 allows bars and restaurants, with liquor licenses, to deliver alcoholic beverages. They can do it on their own or through a third party, like DoorDash or Grubhub.

“It definitely helps us expand our revenue since COVID did hit us pretty hard last year,” Samantha Epps, the assistant manager of 1008 Key Club in Sioux City said.

She said it’s a way to expand business.

“We can always fill up the bar here, get all of our sales that we normally get, but also cater to the people that are sitting at home who don’t feel like going out. Or people that are doing parties at home,” Epps added.

Epps said they sell more liquor than food, with a higher profit margin that will allow them to make a profit on third-party alcohol deliveries.

Making a profit is what the owner of Sioux City’s Koi Sushi & Steakhouse said it’s all about.

“We just were open for one month when COVID-19 happened so it’s kind of hard for us,” Jessica Chen said.

Chen said they’ve been selling alcoholic beverages to-go since the pandemic, but now, it gives her another way to boost sales.

“It’s going to give me a chance to sell more product to increase our revenue,” Chen said.

The law requires bars and restaurants to have a contract with third-party delivery companies before they can sell alcohol through them.

The law will go into effect July 1.