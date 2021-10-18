New hearing date set for Doug Jensen, Des Moines man charged in US Capitol riot

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man at center, was jailed early Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 on federal charges. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON DC – One of the Iowans charged in the January 6th riots at the US Capitol will be back before a judge at the end of November.

Doug Jensen of Des Moines faces multiple federal charges including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds With a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, and Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers.

If found guilty on all charges Jensen could spend a maximum of 20 years in prison. His lawyers have asked for some of the charges to be dropped against him because his entering into the Capitol was not “obstructing an official proceeding.”

Video and images of Jensen participating in the riot, in his “Q” shirt, were spread widely via social media. Jensen has admitted to authorities that he took part in the raid of the US Capitol due to his belief in the ‘QAnon’ conspiracy theory.

Jensen was returned to federal custody in September after it was found he violated the terms of his pretrial release by watching online conspiracy videos about the presidential election recount. Jensen was forbidden from accessing the internet.

The court documents say there was a delay in his arrival to DC and meeting with his defense counsel because of health reasons.

Last week, Judge Timothy Kelly scheduled a status conference hearing in the case for November 30th.