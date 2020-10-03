 

 

NC Senator Thom Tillis Tests Positive for COVID-19

by: WSPA Staff

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a televised debate with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis announced on Friday night that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He released the following statement:

“Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you.”

Tillis and Senate opponent Cal Cunningham had a debate Thursday night in Raleigh, NC.

